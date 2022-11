This Personalized Crispr Therapy Is Designed to Attack Tumors

(Wired) – In a new step for Crispr, scientists have used the gene-editing tool to make personalized modifications to cancer patients’ immune cells to supercharge them against their tumors. In a small study published today in the journal Nature, a US team showed that the approach was feasible and safe, but was successful only in a handful of patients. (Read More)