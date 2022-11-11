Advising Older Patients Against Breast Cancer Surgery Is ‘Age Bias’, UK Study Finds

(The Guardian) – Doctors may be steering older women away from certain breast cancer treatments due to “well-meaning but misplaced beliefs” about their preferences and fitness to undergo surgery, a study suggests. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with about 56,000 people diagnosed and 11,500 dying from it each year. Although survival rates have almost doubled over the past 40 years, the greatest gains have been in younger patients. (Read More)