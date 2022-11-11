Report Finds “Code of Silence” at Mental Health Facility Where Staff Abused and Neglected Patients

(ProPublica) – Several employees at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center attempted to cover up a brutal assault on a patient, according to a new report by the watchdog office within the Illinois Department of Human Services. The report by the IDHS Office of the Inspector General said that the “widespread attempted cover-up” around that incident pointed to a deeply entrenched “code of silence” among some workers. (Read More)