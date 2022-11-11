100 Years After His Birth, Kurt Vonnegut Is More Relevant Than Ever to Science

(Science) – Throughout his career, Vonnegut wrote about hypothetical technologies that foresaw not just emergent fields of science such as artificial intelligence and geoengineering, but the ways in which culture and politics shape their effect on society. In doing so, he provided thought experiments and planted seeds for dealing with modern ethical debates, says Peter-Paul Verbeek, a philosopher of science and technology at the University of Amsterdam and chair of the World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology. “Fiction writers do philosophy by other means.” (Read More)