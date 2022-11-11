China Adjusts Some Pandemic Policies, While Sticking to ‘Zero Covid’

(New York Times) – As global concerns mount about the cost of China’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid, the Chinese government on Friday fine-tuned some of its restrictions, even as it remained committed to its strict pandemic policy. People entering China will now be required to quarantine in a hotel for five days followed by three days of isolation at home, the National Health Commission said. Previously, the rules required visitors to spend 10 days in quarantine, with seven of those in a hotel or government facility. (Read More)