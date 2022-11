Scientists Taught an AI to ‘Sleep’ So That It Doesn’t Forget What It Learned, Like a Person

(Motherboard) – Chief nourisher in life’s feast, all living beings need to sleep. Without it, humans can become forgetful, hallucinate, and even experience various physical and psychological problems. But new research published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology suggests that future AIs could benefit from getting some shut-eye too.