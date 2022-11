Tencent wants you to pay with your palm. What could go wrong?

(MIT Technology Review) – Would you want a bottle of soda for just one cent?

Before you say yes, there’s a catch: You have to pay by scanning your palm and sharing your information with a Chinese tech giant.

This was the proposition Tencent made to a handful of Chinese consumers recently, as seen in a video posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in late September.