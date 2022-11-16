Senate: Migrants Subject to Unnecessary Medical Procedures

November 16, 2022

(Associated Press) – U.S. immigration authorities didn’t do enough to adequately vet or monitor a gynecologist in rural Georgia who performed unnecessary medical procedures on detained migrant women without their consent, according to results of a Senate investigation released Tuesday. A Senate panel highlighted results of the 18-month investigation of off-site health care for migrants previously held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the privately owned and operated Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia. (Read More)

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, News, Women's Health

