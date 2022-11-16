Hospitals Seek More Aid to House Patients They Can’t Discharge

(Axios) – Health worker shortages are keeping hospitals from discharging patients for post-acute care and prompting pleas to Congress for per diem Medicare payments to cover the longer stays. Why it matters: The requests add to a long list of health industry asks that Congress will have to sort through in the lame-duck session and underscore how the fallout from the pandemic is still rippling through the health care system. (Read More)