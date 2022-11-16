Hospitalized or Not, COVID Symptoms Persist in Many After 2 Years

(MedPage Today) – Over half of patients were still experiencing at least one post-COVID-19 symptom 2 years after acute infection, whether they had been hospitalized or not, a cross-sectional cohort study showed. Among nearly 700 patients infected during the first wave of the pandemic, 59.7% of those who were hospitalized and 67.5% of those who were not hospitalized still had at least one symptom 2 years later (P=0.01), reported César Fernández-de-las-Peñas, PT, PhD, of Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, in Madrid, Spain, and colleagues in JAMA Network Open. (Read More)