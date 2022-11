Fentanyl Isn’t Just Causing Overdoses. It’s Making It Harder to Start Addiction Treatment

(STAT News) – Doctors are reporting a troubling trend when it comes to fentanyl. The powerful drug, they say, isn’t just causing overdoses — it’s also making it more difficult to begin addiction treatment. In particular, fentanyl appears more likely to cause severe withdrawal symptoms for patients put on buprenorphine, a key medication used to treat opioid use disorder. (Read More)