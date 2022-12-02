A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

December 2, 2022

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 47, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

  • “Political Bioethics” by Benjamin Gregg
  • “A Mixed Judgment Standard for Surrogate Decision-Making” by Nathan Stout
  • “Conscientious Objection in Health Care: Why the Professional Duty Argument is Unconvincing” by Xavier Symons
  • “Deceiving Research Participants: Is It Inconsistent With Valid Consent?” by David Wendler

 

