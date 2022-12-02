A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
December 2, 2022
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 47, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
- “Political Bioethics” by Benjamin Gregg
- “A Mixed Judgment Standard for Surrogate Decision-Making” by Nathan Stout
- “Conscientious Objection in Health Care: Why the Professional Duty Argument is Unconvincing” by Xavier Symons
- “Deceiving Research Participants: Is It Inconsistent With Valid Consent?” by David Wendler