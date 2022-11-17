Large U.S. Study Finds No Link Between COVID Vaccine and Shingles

(MedPage Today) – No association was detected between COVID-19 vaccination and herpes zoster infection in a database study involving more than 2 million individuals in the U.S. Using a self-controlled risk interval (SCRI) analysis, the risk of herpes zoster in the month after receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine was no different when compared with a control period 60 to 90 days following an individuals’ last dose (incidence rate ratio [IRR] 0.91, 95% CI 0.82-1.01, P=0.08), reported Nisha Acharya, MD, MS, of the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues. (Read More)