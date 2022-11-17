Study Finds More Lung Damage in Marijuana Smokers Than Tobacco Users

(UPI) – While marijuana legalization in some U.S. states and Canada may send a message that weed is harmless, that’s not necessarily so, according to a new study that found lung damage was more common in marijuana smokers than tobacco users. Research into marijuana’s impact on the lungs is just getting started, because weed wasn’t legal in many places until recently, but early indications are that it could do some serious damage. (Read More)