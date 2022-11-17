How Banks and Private Equity Cash In When Patients Can’t Pay Their Medical Bills

(Kaiser Health News) – As Americans are overwhelmed with medical bills, patient financing is now a multibillion-dollar business, with private equity and big banks lined up to cash in when patients and their families can’t pay for care. By one estimate from research firm IBISWorld, profit margins top 29% in the patient financing industry, seven times what is considered a solid hospital margin. Hospitals and other providers, which historically put their patients in interest-free payment plans, have welcomed the financing, signing contracts with lenders and enrolling patients in financing plans with rosy promises about convenient bills and easy payments. For patients, the payment plans often mean something more ominous: yet more debt. (Read More)