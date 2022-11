Nvidia and Microsoft Team Up to Build ‘Massive’ AI Supercomputer

(The Verge) – Nvidia has announced a “multi-year collaboration” with Microsoft to build “one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world,” designed to handle the huge computing workloads needed to train and scale AI. The collaboration will see Nvidia utilizing Microsoft’s scalable virtual machine instances to accelerate advances in generative AI models like DALL-E. (Read More)