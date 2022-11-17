For Alzheimer’s Scientists, the Amyloid Debate Has No Easy Answers

(Wired) – After so much hemming and hawing about the amyloid hypothesis, this new drug would seem to have proved it—lecanemab cleared amyloid beta from people’s brains, and the progression of their disease slowed. In the research world, though, the story hasn’t been nearly so black-and-white. After years of failed drugs, Alzheimer’s scientists are excited that something might finally have worked, if only modestly. But the implications of the trial are complicated—partly because the amyloid hypothesis itself isn’t nearly as straightforward as it may seem. (Read More)