New COVID-19 Subvariants Replace BA.5 as Most Dominant in the U.S.

(UPI) – The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants — BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 — have replaced it. The CDC data shows The new BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 together account for roughly 44% of new U.S. COVID-19 infections. The new variants are sublineages of BA.5. It’s the first time since July that the BA.5 variant has not been dominant. (Read More)