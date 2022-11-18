Game-Changing Type 1 Diabetes Drug Approved in US

(BBC) – A “game-changing” immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a “new era” in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming the immune system to stop it mistakenly attacking pancreatic cells which produce insulin. It is likely to pave the way for approval decisions in other countries. (Read More)