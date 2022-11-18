As STDs Proliferate, Companies Rust to Market At-Home Test Kits. But Are They Reliable?

(Kaiser Health News) – Preliminary data for 2021 showed nearly 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Reported cases of syphilis and gonorrhea have been climbing for about a decade. In its most recent prevalence estimate, the agency said that on any given day, 1 in 5 Americans are infected with any of eight common STDs. The push to make at-home testing for STDs as easy and commonplace as at-home covid and pregnancy testing is coming from several sectors. (Read More)