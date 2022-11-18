Antimicrobial Resistance Is Growing Because of COVID

(Scientific American) – After more than two years of COVID, with rampant and inappropriate antibiotic use arising from treatment protocols, public health and health care specialists say antimicrobial resistance is getting substantially worse in many countries,. This is concerning because bacteria that cause routine infections in the blood, lungs and uninary tract, not to mention well-known illnesses that still exist in lower-income nations, such as typhoid and tuberculosis, are becoming increasingly resistant to existing drugs. At the same time, the pharmaceutical industry lacks sufficient interest in developing antibiotics, as the market for them is not lucrative. (Read More)