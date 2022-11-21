People Don’t Mate Randomly–But the Flawed Assumption That They Do Is an Essential Part of Many Studies Linking Genes to Diseases and Traits

(The Conversation) – But what about correlations involving genes? How can researchers be sure that a particular trait or disease is truly genetically linked, and not caused by something else? We are statistical geneticists who study the genetic and nongenetic factors that influence human variation. In our recently published research, we found that the genetic links between traits found in many studies might not be connected by genes at all. Instead, many are a result of how humans mate. (Read More)