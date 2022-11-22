The Case for Universal Oral Health Coverage, According to a New WHO Report

(STAT News) – On Friday, oral health advocates across the globe got an early holiday gift from their longtime wish lists. They had been waiting their whole careers — for some STAT spoke with, up to nearly half a century — for oral health to be folded into conversations calling for health care access for all. The World Health Organization’s new Global Oral Health Status report took that first step. (Read More)