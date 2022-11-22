One-Third of U.S. Labs Have Stopped Using Race-Based Equations to Diagnose Kidney Disease

(STAT News) – For decades, health care providers have diagnosed kidney disease with blood tests that use an equation for estimating glomerular filtration rate, or eGFR — a number that acts a proxy for how much blood the kidneys clean every minute. Until recently, the eGFR equation has included a coefficient for race to “correct” for different levels of creatinine (a waste product released from muscles) in African Americans. This adjustment was based on the incorrect assumption that Black people have higher muscle mass. Black people were therefore assumed to have higher baseline eGFR levels, which could in turn mark them at a less advanced stage of kidney disease even when their numbers are the same as a non-Black person’s. (Read More)