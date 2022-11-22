Real-World Data Show Updated Covid-19 Boosters Increase Protection Against Infection

(STAT News) – The updated Covid-19 boosters increase people’s protection against symptomatic infection from the coronavirus, according to some of the first estimates of how the shot is performing in the real world and in people, not just in lab experiments. What’s more, that protection was even stronger when people waited a longer period of time since their last dose of the original shot. (Read More)