America Shrugs Off Its Twindemic

(Axios) – The much-feared twindemic — or even tripledemic — of respiratory viruses is here, but Americans are too COVID-fatigued to care. The big picture: Flu in the southeast and RSV infections in multiple regions are filling up hospital wards and causing some facilities to cancel elective surgeries and bring back triage tents. Though less lethal than COVID-19, the viruses pose a major threat to children and immunocompromised adults. And we’re just in November, with the threat of new COVID variants still looming as people plan indoor gatherings and firm up holiday travel. (Read More)