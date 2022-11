FDA Approves Gene Therapy for Hemophilia

(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a gene therapy for hemophilia — the latest in a series of decisions to advance pricey, personalized treatments that bring new hope to patients, along with cost concerns to the health system. Why it matters: With a list price of $3.5 million, Hemgenix from CSL Behring LLC will become the most expensive therapy in the world. (Read More)