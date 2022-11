Too Far, Too Old, Too Few: Europe Is Running Out of Doctors

(Politico) – Le Vigan, which has a population of about 4,000 and nestles in a valley at the southern end of the Massif Central, is not the only French town struggling to attract doctors. But the scale of the challenges it faces is emblematic of a Europe-wide crisis in which doctors are too far, too few or too old. (Read More)