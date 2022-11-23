Will Flu and RSV Always Be This Bad?

(The Atlantic) – The experts I spoke with are mostly optimistic that these cataclysmic infection rates won’t become an autumn norm. But they also don’t yet fully understand the factors that have been driving this year’s surge, making it tough to know with certainty whether we’re due for an encore.

One way or another, COVID has certainly thrown the typical end-of-year schedule out of whack. Respiratory viruses typically pick up speed in late fall, peak in mid-to-late winter, and then bow out by the spring; they often run in relay, with one microbe surging a bit before another. This year, though, nearly every pathogen arrived early, cresting in overlapping waves. (Read More)