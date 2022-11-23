What Is Ethical Animal Research? A Scientist and Veterinarian Explain

(The Conversation) – We are scientists who support ethical animal research that reduces suffering of humans and animals alike by helping researchers discover the causes of disease and how to treat it. One of us is a neuroscientist who studies behavioral treatments and medications for people with post-traumatic stress disorder – treatments made possible by research with dogs and rodents. The other is a veterinarian who cares for laboratory animals in research studies and trains researchers on how to interact with their subjects. We both place high importance on ensuring that animal research is conducted ethically and humanely. But what counts as “ethical” animal research in the first place? (Read More)