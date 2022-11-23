UN: Children in Haiti Hit by Cholera as Malnutrition Rises

November 23, 2022

(Associated Press) – A cholera outbreak sweeping through Haiti is claiming a growing number of children amid a surge in malnutrition, UNICEF announced Wednesday. The deadly combination means that about 40% of cholera cases in the impoverished country of more than 11 million inhabitants now involve children, with 9 out of 10 cases reported in areas where people are starving, according to the United Nations agency. (Read More)

