Shortages of Antivirals, Antibiotics Compound Stress of a Rough Season for Viral Illnesses in Kids

(CNN) – The cause of these shortages doesn’t seem to be a manufacturing problem, says Michael Ganio, senior director of pharmacy practice and quality for the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. “It’s just increased demand ahead of schedule and higher than usual,” he said. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of US states have “high” or “very high” respiratory virus activity. Most of that is due to influenza, which hit early and hard this year. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is also playing a role. (Read More)