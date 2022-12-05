A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
December 5, 2022
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 387, no. 17, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Fundamentals of Health Law: Medical Malpractice Law — Doctrine and Dynamics” by D.M. Studdert and M.A. Hall
- “Abortion Access as a Racial Justice Issue” by K.B. Kozhimannil, A. Hassan and R.R. Hardeman
- “What Covid Has Taught the World about Ethics” by E.J. Emanuel, R.E.G. Upshur and M.J. Smith
- “Neonatal Docosahexaenoic Acid in Preterm Infants and Intelligence at 5 Years” by J.F. Gould, et al.