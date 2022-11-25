Ukrainian Hospital Stymied Russians with Defiant Doctors and a Fake Covid Outbreak

(Wall Street Journal) – The first time Russian soldiers came to Tropinka Hospital, they told Leonid Remiga, the hospital’s chief physician, to take down the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag hanging over the main entrance. He refused.

“You can shoot me if you want,” 68-year-old Dr. Remiga recalls saying, “but I’m not going to do it.”

The Russians left without insisting. But that meeting on March 7, days after Russia seized this southern city, was the start of a battle for control of the hospital that raged through the entire occupation. The Russians detained two doctors, banned Ukrainian symbols and put hand-picked people in charge. To thwart them, the staff faked a Covid-19 outbreak, hid equipment and spied for Ukrainian forces. (Read More)