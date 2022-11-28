Surgeons Work by Flashlight as Ukraine Power Grid Battered

(Associated Press) – Dr. Oleh Duda was in the middle of a particularly complicated surgery at a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, when he heard explosions nearby. Moments later, the lights went out.

Duda had no choice but to keep working with only a headlamp for light. The lights came back when a generator kicked in three minutes later, but it felt like an eternity.

"These fateful minutes could have cost the patient his life," the cancer surgeon told The Associated Press.