Anti-Amyloid Drugs and the Mystery of Treatment-Associated Brain Shrinkage

Eisai's announcement that lecanemab, its antibody drug for Alzheimer's disease that targets the buildup of amyloid protein in the brain, modestly slowed cognitive decline in a Phase 3 trial offers hope to people with Alzheimer's disease. But what I'll be looking for in the final data — which have not yet been presented or published — is whether the brain shrinkage seen in the Phase 2 trial remains.