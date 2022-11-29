Covid Becomes Plague of Elderly, Reviving Debate Over ‘Acceptable Loss’

(Washington Post) – More than 300 people are still dying each day on average from covid-19, most of them 65 or older, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While that’s much lower than the 2,000 daily toll at the peak of the delta wave, it is still roughly two to three times the rate at which people die of the flu — renewing debate about what is an “acceptable loss.” (Read More)