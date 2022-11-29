Torture Allegations Mount in Aftermath of Kherson Occupation

(Associated Press) – More than two weeks after Russians retreated from the city, accounts such as his are helping to uncover sites where torture allegedly took place in Kherson, which Kremlin forces occupied for eight months. Five such rooms have been found in the city, along with at least four more in the wider Kherson region, where people allege that they were confined, beaten, shocked, interrogated and threatened with death, police said. Human rights experts warn that the accusations made so far are likely only the beginning. (Read More)