New York City Will Hospitalize More Mentally Ill People Involuntarily

(New York Times) – Mayor Eric Adams announced a major effort on Tuesday to remove people with severe, untreated mental illness from the city's streets and subways, saying New York had "a moral obligation" to address "a crisis we see all around us." The effort will involve hospitalizing people involuntarily, even if they do not pose an immediate risk of harm to others.