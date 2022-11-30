San Francisco’s Killer Robots Threaten the City’s Most Vulnerable

(Wired) – The new administrative code requires a police chief to authorize use of deadly force involving a robot and to first consider de-escalation or an alternative use of force. But some civil liberties groups, San Francisco residents, and experts on police violence fear allowing killer robots on city streets. They say the policy change normalizes militarized policing and could lead to the intimidation or death of vulnerable people historically discriminated against by law enforcement, such as those with mental health problems, homeless people, and communities of color.