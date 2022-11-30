Syria Receives Cholera Vaccines Ahead of Inoculation Drive

(Associated Press) – Syria has received two million doses of cholera vaccines, the first to reach the country during a months-long outbreak, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday. The war-torn country has been suffering from a cholera outbreak since September and has struggled to contain it due to its devastated water and health infrastructure. Syria’s Health Ministry has documented 1,556 cases and 49 deaths since then. (Read More)