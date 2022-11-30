Malawi Starts Landmark Malaria Vaccination Drive

(BBC News) – Malawi has begun vaccinating children as part of a world-first, large-scale campaign against malaria. The RTS,S vaccine – more than three decades in the making – was developed by pharmaceutical company GSK. However, early trials show just more than 30% of the five to 17-month-olds who received it were protected. But Malawi believes it will still play a key role in the fight against the disease, which killed some 2,500 infants in the country two years ago. (Read More)