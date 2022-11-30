FDA Drafts Guidelines Allowing More Men Who Have Sex with Men to Donate Blood

(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration is considering shifting its blood donation policy away from blanket assessments toward questionnaires that focus more on individual risk, it said Wednesday. The agency is using data from a donor eligibility study and other blood surveillance information that “will likely support a policy transition to individual risk-based donor screening questions for reducing the risk of HIV transmission,” the FDA said in a statement. (Read More)