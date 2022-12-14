A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available
December 14, 2022
Clinical Ethics (vol. 17, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethical Considerations and Clinical Trials during a Pandemic: A Blessing with a Burden” by Madhan Ramesh, Jehath Syed and Chalasani Sri Harsha
- “Does the Light at the End of the Tunnel Shine for Everyone? The Need for early Paediatric Participation in Vaccine Trials during Infectious Pandemics” by Erin M Kwolek
- “Bedside Rationing in Cancer Care: Patient Advocate Perspective” by Ornella Gonzato