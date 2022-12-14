A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available

December 14, 2022

Clinical Ethics (vol. 17, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Ethical Considerations and Clinical Trials during a Pandemic: A Blessing with a Burden” by Madhan Ramesh, Jehath Syed and Chalasani Sri Harsha
  • “Does the Light at the End of the Tunnel Shine for Everyone? The Need for early Paediatric Participation in Vaccine Trials during Infectious Pandemics” by Erin M Kwolek
  • “Bedside Rationing in Cancer Care: Patient Advocate Perspective” by Ornella Gonzato

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Journal Articles, Pediatric

Ad