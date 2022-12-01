Amazon’s Creep Into Health Care Has Some Experts Spooked

(Wired) – Amazon is making another push to get into health care. Yes, again. This time, it’s aiming for low-hanging fruit: telehealth, which exploded in popularity during the pandemic. On November 15, Amazon announced the launch of its own telehealth platform, called Amazon Clinic. The service, to roll out in 32 US states, will connect users to health providers to help treat over 20 common conditions, including allergies, acne, and dandruff. (Read More)