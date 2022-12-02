Many Nursing Homes Are Poorly Staffed. How Do They Get Away with It?

(USA Today) – Regulators have allowed thousands of nursing homes across America to flout federal staffing rules by going an entire day and night without a registered nurse on duty, a USA TODAY investigation has found. Nearly all of them got away with it: Only 4% were cited by government inspectors. Even fewer were fined. When other nursing home caregivers are added into the equation, one-third of U.S. facilities fell short of multiple benchmarks the federal government has created for nurse and aide staffing. (Read More)