‘This Actually Changes Everything’: Altered Image in 1999 Paper Raises Potential Peril for Stanford President

(STAT News) – On Tuesday, Stanford announced an investigation into its president following allegations of altered images in four papers co-authored by Tessier-Lavigne over a seven-year period earlier in his research career. A subsequent analysis by Elisabeth Bik, a scientific integrity expert who specializes in identifying manipulated images, found an additional image that raises concern in a paper published in the journal Cell in 1999, two years earlier than the set of papers originally flagged to Stanford. Tessier-Lavigne was a senior author, but not the lead author, on the Cell paper. The finding nonetheless points to a pattern of image manipulation on studies that Tessier-Lavigne has worked on across institutions. (Read More)