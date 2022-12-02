‘A Constant Information Lag’: The Troubled Recall of Philips CPAP Machines Underscores Flaws in Device Oversight

(STAT News) – The ongoing recall of millions of breathing devices made by Philips has been botched and belabored at nearly every turn: It took more than a decade after users first reported the soundproofing foam in their CPAP and BPAP machines breaking down for Philips to issue a recall. Even after the recall notice was issued, it failed to reach many patients, and many are still waiting on their promised replacement devices or refunds, some of which had to be recalled themselves. More than a year after the recall, the FDA has received more than 90,000 reports about problems with the devices, including 260 reports of deaths reportedly associated with the products. (Read More)