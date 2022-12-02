Tattoo Industry Faces an Ink Makeover

(Chemical & Engineering News) – Safety data for ink ingredients exist, but they were often collected in nontattoo contexts. Tattoo ink manufacturers formulate their products using ingredients originally intended for textiles, paints, and other manufacturing industries. So existing health data don’t account for these ingredients sitting in the skin for long periods. This data gap has left toxicologists and other health experts with questions about what factors cause some people with tattoos to experience adverse health events such as infections, allergic reactions, and other dermatologic problems. (Read More)