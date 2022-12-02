Around 85% of Recent Covid Deaths Were Among People Over 65. Why Have So Few Gotten Boosted?

(NBC News) – Around 85% of Covid deaths in the last four weeks were among people ages 65 and up, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But just 31% of that group has gotten updated booster shots. That’s the highest rate of any age group, but it pales in comparison to the 94% of the same population who got the primary series. Disease experts say the initial shots are no longer enough, given new variants and waning vaccine protection. (Read More)